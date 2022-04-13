Duane Weston 'Coach' Calvert

Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Duane Weston Calvert, affectionately known as "Coach," 88, of Apache Junction peacefully passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at a Queen Creek, Ariz., hospital surrounded by his family.

Duane donated his body to science. Services to celebrate his life will be held later this year.

Duane was born on Dec. 1, 1933, in Sioux City to Earl and Helen Calvert. He attended East High School in Sioux City and graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa. He then served in the U.S. Army.

He married Julia Annette Ullrich in Salix, Iowa, on Dec. 28, 1957. They were blessed with seven children.

Duane was known as a legendary teacher and football coach in Iowa High Schools for 20 years. He started at Emmetsburg Catholic, then grew in his role at Iowa City Regina, Fort Dodge St. Edmonds, Waukon and concluded his coaching career at Sioux City West. He then transitioned into a successful business career building tracks and sports facilities for high schools and colleges until he retired in Albuquerque, N.M.

Duane was a devoted Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer football fan. He was an avid golfer and shot his age more than 100 times. He loved the outdoors with a favorite of his the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and New Mexico. He had a passion for fishing, especially the trout streams of northeast Iowa and the Chama River. He also enjoyed betting on horse races and spent many an afternoon in his later years at the Apache Greyhound Track and Sportsbook. Family and friends were important to Duane and he loved family reunions especially in Northeast Iowa and Okoboji.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, of 64 years; three sons and four daughters, Mike (Jami) of Wichita, Kan., Ellen Wickey (Jeff) of Apache Junction, Coco Gebro (Kevin) of Albuquerque, N.M., Pat (Amy) of Urbandale, Iowa, Carey Kittler (Bill) of New Ulm, Minn., Tom (Denise) of Austin, Texas, and Kathy Calvert of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen Calvert; brother Don; sister Beverly Kopecky; and a great-grandchild, Jax Zook.