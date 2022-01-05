Menu
Duane Travis Mordhorst
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Duane Travis Mordhorst

Sioux City

Duane Travis (T-MO) Mordhorst, 53, of Sioux City died unexpectedly on Saturday Jan. 1, 2022 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel with interment following in Grant Township Cemetery near Rodney, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Travis was born in Sioux City on Nov. 22, 1968. He attended Sioux City Community Schools and attended Sioux City North High School where he played football and basketball. He graduated with the class of 1987.

He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. Travis formerly worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation, worked for DGR Surveyor, and had worked for the past 20 years with his father as a survey assistant. He was an avid sports fan who always told his family he was the best athlete in the family. He was a HUGE fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Astros, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Travis also listened to any type of music and loved his family, as well as his dog Molly.

He is survived by his father, Doug and stepmother, Darla of Sioux City; his dad, Dan Gomez and his stepmother, Sylvia Gomez of Sioux City; brother, Daniel Troy Mordhorst of Sioux City; sisters, Amy Mordhorst-Phipps and her husband David of Omaha, Mysti Gomez of Arlington, Texas, and Monique Gomez of Arlington; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special friend, Stacy Clay.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucinda Mordhorst; maternal and paternal grandparents; a foster sister, Barb Brewer; uncles, Larry Mordhorst, Duane Gomez, and Pat Hansel; aunt, Sharon Hansel; and dog, Haywood.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jan
8
Service
10:30a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
Travis - we had so many fun times growing up on Van Buren street in Leeds. I will always remember them. You will be greatly missed! Until we meet again someday. RIP my friend.
Brent "Beanie" Anderson
Friend
January 5, 2022
The Anderson's
January 5, 2022
