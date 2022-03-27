Duane G. Pencil

Sioux City

Duane G. Pencil, 58, of Sioux City passed Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his residence.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today with the family present at the Rohde Funeral Home. Also, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday until service time. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Duane Glen Pencil was born Nov. 24, 1963, to Harold and Rosemary (Drake) Pencil in Waterloo, Iowa. Duane and Christine Hool were married June 18, 1988. After their marriage Duane and Christine raised their family in Sioux City. Duane was very involved with his family in many activities. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Duane is survived by his wife, Christine; seven children, Phillip, Patricia, Michael, Stephanie, Leanna, Heather and Amara; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; in-laws, Max and Patty (Eastman) Hool; and brother-in-law, Monty Pencil.

He was preceded in death by his son Michael Duane Pencil; parents; aunts; and uncles.