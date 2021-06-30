Duane Schubert

Sioux City

Duane Schubert, 92, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel.

Duane was born 1929 in Park Rapid, Minn., to Herman and Alma Schubert.

After high school he served in the military as a paratrooper. Upon completion he attended Bemidji State University where he met and married his wife, Mavis Olson. He was a principal in several Sioux City Schools. He was an active Shriner, Boy Scout leader, and was involved in many organizations. He enjoyed fishing, cards, golf, and gardening. Spending time with family and friends was very important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Mavis; son, Mark; sister, Donna Belanger; brother, Bruce Schubert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that memorials be directed to Hospices of Siouxland and First Lutheran Church.