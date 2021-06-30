Menu
Duane Schubert
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Dr N
Sioux City, IA

Duane Schubert

Sioux City

Duane Schubert, 92, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel.

Duane was born 1929 in Park Rapid, Minn., to Herman and Alma Schubert.

After high school he served in the military as a paratrooper. Upon completion he attended Bemidji State University where he met and married his wife, Mavis Olson. He was a principal in several Sioux City Schools. He was an active Shriner, Boy Scout leader, and was involved in many organizations. He enjoyed fishing, cards, golf, and gardening. Spending time with family and friends was very important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Mavis; son, Mark; sister, Donna Belanger; brother, Bruce Schubert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that memorials be directed to Hospices of Siouxland and First Lutheran Church.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
12:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
3939 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux, IA
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
Prayers to you, Mrs. Schubert, your son and all who loved him. I was a student at Crescent Park when he first became principal. He was always one I admired and respected. He, to me, had a gentle soul. Rest In Peace Mr. Schubert! Fly with the angels!
Susie Hoversten
July 13, 2021
Mark, and Mrs. Schubert, I am sorry to read of Duane's passing now, after the services. I would have liked to pay my respects. I always enjoyed seeing Duane at Stone State Park, when he was volunteering his time working there. Or catching him on Talbot Road, for a visit, when he was down, fetching the mail. I am sorry for your loss, and regret I missed services, yesterday. God Bless. Karen
Karen Quirk
Friend
July 2, 2021
