Earl 'Mac' McKinley Jr.

Evans, Ga., formerly Sioux city

Mr. Earl "Mac" McKinley Jr., beloved husband of Allison B. McKinley, entered into rest on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with the Rev. Theodore Agba officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.

Mac was a native of Sioux City who served eight years in the Army National Guard. He was a softball coach for Westside High School and Augusta Christian School and was an avid hunter and fisherman. To his friends, he was a trusted confidant and to his family, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and son.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Halie McKinley (Philip Spires), and Tori McKinley; his father, Earl L. McKinley, Sr.; and his sisters, Tammy Flint (Walter Shane Flint), and LeAnn Kilstrom (Bryan Petersen).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary; and his siblings, April McKinley and David McKinley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Earl McKinley Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 708, Evans, Ga., 30809.