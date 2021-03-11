Ed Stitt

Sioux City

Ed Stitt, 63, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 8 p.m., today also at the chapel. Interment will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. In memory of Ed, the family requests all attendees to wear rock band t-shirts and drive their classic car or motorcycle in the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ed was born April 3, 1957, in Sioux City, the son of Edward Sr. and Beverly (Jacobson) Stitt. He grew up in Sioux City and attended North High School where he met the love of his life, Billie Jo Mabe. Ed and Billie were married Nov. 23, 1974; to this union two children were born. Ed worked at IBP for 19 years in packing. He then worked at Gateway for eight years as a Supervisor, and finally at Stan Houston as a Counter Manager for 15 years until his passing.

Ed was kind-hearted and loved by all. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was dear to his nieces and nephews whom he would entertain endlessly at family gatherings. Ed was known for his powerful hugs and handshakes. He lived for motorcycles, cars, and music; particularly Alice Cooper whom he met in person and has seen in concert seven times. He enjoyed football, fishing and camping with his kids, and traveling to the Black Hills on his motorcycle. He adored his cat, Lola.

He is survived by his father, Edward Stitt Sr. of Sioux City; his wife of 47 years, Billie Jo Stitt of Sioux City; son Eddie (Jen) Stitt of Sioux City; daughter Amy (Kirk) Kirscht of Minneapolis, Minn.; niece whom he raised as his own daughter, Julie Shuman of Sioux City; grandchildren Tristen, Lizzie, Josie, and Addie; two great-grandchildren; brothers Randy (Debbie) Stitt of Sioux City and Jeff (Amy) Stitt of Minnesota; sister Carri Cornish of Minnesota; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; mother-in-law Mable Mabe; father-in-law Marion Mabe; and sister-in-law Debbie Mabe.