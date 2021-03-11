Menu
Ed Stitt
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Ed Stitt

Sioux City

Ed Stitt, 63, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 8 p.m., today also at the chapel. Interment will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. In memory of Ed, the family requests all attendees to wear rock band t-shirts and drive their classic car or motorcycle in the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ed was born April 3, 1957, in Sioux City, the son of Edward Sr. and Beverly (Jacobson) Stitt. He grew up in Sioux City and attended North High School where he met the love of his life, Billie Jo Mabe. Ed and Billie were married Nov. 23, 1974; to this union two children were born. Ed worked at IBP for 19 years in packing. He then worked at Gateway for eight years as a Supervisor, and finally at Stan Houston as a Counter Manager for 15 years until his passing.

Ed was kind-hearted and loved by all. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was dear to his nieces and nephews whom he would entertain endlessly at family gatherings. Ed was known for his powerful hugs and handshakes. He lived for motorcycles, cars, and music; particularly Alice Cooper whom he met in person and has seen in concert seven times. He enjoyed football, fishing and camping with his kids, and traveling to the Black Hills on his motorcycle. He adored his cat, Lola.

He is survived by his father, Edward Stitt Sr. of Sioux City; his wife of 47 years, Billie Jo Stitt of Sioux City; son Eddie (Jen) Stitt of Sioux City; daughter Amy (Kirk) Kirscht of Minneapolis, Minn.; niece whom he raised as his own daughter, Julie Shuman of Sioux City; grandchildren Tristen, Lizzie, Josie, and Addie; two great-grandchildren; brothers Randy (Debbie) Stitt of Sioux City and Jeff (Amy) Stitt of Minnesota; sister Carri Cornish of Minnesota; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; mother-in-law Mable Mabe; father-in-law Marion Mabe; and sister-in-law Debbie Mabe.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA
Mar
12
Prayer Service
8:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA
Mar
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am also sorry that I did not make it to the service because I did not hear about everything until after the fact
John Bruns
March 21, 2021
I'm sorry it's taking so long to get to this.. reality is just finally setting in. It's still hard to process.. I am so sorry for your loss.I had just texted and Ed 3 weeks before his passing and he had told me what was going on... He was always a good friend to me and always willing to listen to me and help me when you two lived close by And In the years I worked with him he was always a great coworker and he always had my back. I will miss hearing his Great laugh and hearing that Harley go by my house when we get off work
John Bruns
March 21, 2021
Pat, Kelly, McKenna, Audrey
March 15, 2021
Sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. So young - be blessed in your memories. While Amy and I attended college - he always made me feel welcome when I visited.
Jenni Sohn
March 12, 2021
Amy and family. So sorry for your loss.. may your father RIP
Julie Donahue and Christopher Smith
March 12, 2021
I am so very sorry. My love to all of you!
Roxanne Ellis
March 11, 2021
Ed will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. He was a terrific neighbor and wonderful person! Nan, Rod and Anthony Stettnichs
Nan Stettnichs
March 11, 2021
Ed was one of the kindest, perfect example of what a human should be. We love ❤ and will miss you, until we meet again.
Wendy Jacobson
Family
March 11, 2021
Daron,Wendy, Josh,Tara And Cam
March 11, 2021
