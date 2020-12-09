Edith Dean Beacom

Vermillion, S.D.

Edith Dean Beacom, 102, of Vermillion passed away Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Ava's House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. all at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion. Burial will follow in the Gayville Community Cemetery, Gayville, S.D. Arrangements are with Hansen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to HansenFuneralHome.com.

Edith was born March 29, 1918, to Jens P. and Matilda (Madsen) Jensen of Irene, S.D. The youngest of six daughters, she grew up on their family farm and attended school in Irene. On Jan. 12, 1937 she married William J. "Bill" Dean and moved to Vermillion. There, together with George W. Dean, Hazel (her sister) and Chet Dean, they started a meat processing plant – Dean Pack and the Main Street Market, which they owned and operated for over 40 years.

For a time, Edith was also employed as a cook at a fraternity house. She was an excellent seamstress and was kept busy sewing for their four daughters.

After they closed the business, she and Bill enjoyed attending auctions. When Bill passed, Edith continued to live in Vermillion until she met and married George Beacom of Bronson, Iowa, in 1990, and they spent winters in Texas.

A year after George passed, Edith moved to the assisted living on Norbeck St and into the Sanford Vermillion Care Center in 2015 where she participated in Bingo and art activities.

Edith is survived by her four daughters, Loretta Dean of Lawrenceville, N.J., Marilyn (Jeff) Wirth of Tucson, Ariz., Gwen (Jim) Hoffman of Fayetteville, N.C., and Sherry (Tom Gilchrist) O'Connor of Springfield, S.D.; nine grandchildren, Lori Wirth of Tucson, Dan (Beth) Wirth of Knoxville, Tenn., Tom (Laura) Wirth of Phaeton, Iowa, Lori (Alex) Smart of Salem, S.D., Heidi (Bruce) Hughes of Knightsville, N.C., Molly (Amek) Conklin of Carl Junction, Mo., Shannon (Alan LeNoble) O'Connor of New York, N.Y., Angela Callahan of Canton, Ga., and Michelle (Hank) Wall of Hoschton, Ga.; and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Bill Dean, in 1987; her second husband, George Beacom, in 2006; five sisters; and a granddaughter, Jill Hoffman.

The family thanks Charles Yelverton for the dedicated care he gave to Edith for so many years.