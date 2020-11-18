Edna Ruth Bligh

South Sioux City

Edna Ruth Bligh, 96, of South Sioux City passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Regency Square in South Sioux City.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Pleasantview Cemetery in Plainview, Neb. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Edna was born in Pierce, Neb. on July 22, 1924 to Lewis and Mary Walton. She was the sixth out of eight children. She attended Country school and graduated from Plainview, Neb., High school. She worked in Omaha and Lincoln, Neb., until she met her husband, Allan. She married Allan in Pierce on Dec. 31, 1945. Allan was a Nebraska State Patrolmen, and with all the transfers required they lived in Fremont, Norfolk, and Lyons with the last move being to South Sioux City on Oct. 1, 1955.

She worked in the Dakota County Sheriff's office after Allan was elected sheriff, being a matron, secretary, as well as a cook for the prisoners. In later years she also owned the SSC Welcome Service and worked for Carousel Flowers. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, her grandchildren and decorating her home. She was a 50+ year member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City.

Before she had her stroke in 2010 (86 years young) she traveled extensively, driving anywhere she wanted to go. In 2015, she moved into Regency Square Assisted Living where she still enjoyed her freedom as well as all the staff and residents there. She enjoyed the conversations, card games, bingo, and so on.

Edna is survived by three children, Robert (Tanya) in San Antonio, Texas, Marilyn (Sajith) Kumar in Wichita, Kan. and Dennis (Gloria) in South Sioux City; brother Loren Walton (Lois) in Plainview; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Allan; son James; her parents; sister Jetta Hagen; and brothers Arlen, Milford, Wilbur, Maurice and Warren.