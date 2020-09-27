Edward F. Lanning

Formerly Sioux City

Edward F. Lanning, 81, formerly of Storm Lake and Sioux City, died on Sept. 18, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.

Ed donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for use at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A virtual celebration of life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, hosted by the Unitarian Church of Lincoln. For a link to access the service on Zoom, please contact Kelly Ross at [email protected]

Edward was born on April 3, 1939, to E.L. and M. Irene (McPhearson) Lanning, in Tulsa, Okla. Ed attended Tulsa Public Schools and was a proud member of the Central High School class of 1957. He earned a B.M.E. and M.M. from the University of Tulsa and a D.M.A. in clarinet performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He taught in the Tulsa Public Schools, the University of Tennessee-Martin, Morningside College in Sioux City and retired from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. For more than 25 years, Ed was principal clarinetist in the Sioux City Symphony. He managed the symphony during the 1979-1980 season. He co-founded and conducted the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Chamber Orchestra and conducted the Pueblo (Colo.) Symphony.

He married Jackie Toney of Tulsa. They had two children, Julia Kay and Ronald Edward. He later married JoAnn (Crear) Copas, becoming a wonderful dad to Alysa.

He is survived by his wife of more than 47 years, JoAnn; daughters, Julia (Richard) Dahlke of Tulsa, and Alysa (Robert) Haack of Lincoln; son, Ronald (Carmen) Lanning of Belleview, Wash.; brother, Dr. John A. (Kay Beveridge) Lanning of Anna Maria Is., Fla.; sister, Linda Hatcher of Vinita, Okla.; sister-in-law, Linda Crear of Richfield, Minn.; grandchildren, Jason (Sabine) Brooks, Ashley (Rob) Valouch, Whitney Rogers, Samantha Christian, Kaion and Karina Lanning, and Joe (Theresa) and Julia Haack; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Martha Ann; and brother-in-law, Lowell Hatcher of Vinita, Okla.

Memorials may be donated to the charity of the donor's choice.