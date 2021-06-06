Edward Lawrence Luft

Sioux City

Edward Lawrence Luft, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 11, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Logan Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Edward was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Sioux City; the son of Verlon Sr. and Mae (Kayl) Luft. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1956. He served his country by enlisting into the U.S. Navy.

He married Susan Carey and raised four children. He married Sherryann Berens on July 25, 2009, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

Edward's early career included working for Concrete Pipe in Sioux City. He then moved his family to Forest City, Iowa, to work for Winnebago Industry before moving to Texas working various jobs. He moved back to South Sioux City and retired from Interbake Foods in North Sioux City, S.D.

Edward spent his retirement years living in Sioux City doing what he loved: fishing, hunting, camping and most of all, spending time with family.

Survivors include two daughters, Teri and Tim Lint, Pam Luft of Round Rock, Texas; two sons, Robert "Bob" Luft of Georgetown, Texas, and Christopher and Deb Luft of Wayne, Neb.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sandra Tomoson, Debra Luft and Clint Morris of South Sioux City, Sherry Kellogg and Cathy Bailey of Dakota City; three brothers, Verlon Jr. "Sonny" and Linda Luft of Dakota City, Ronald Luft of Grand Island, Neb., and Steve Luft of South Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherryann; his sister, Jacquline Woehler; and his great-grandson, Ethan Brantley.