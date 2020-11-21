Edward M. Ahlers

Granville, Iowa

Edward M. Ahlers, 93 of Granville passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at his home near Granville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.

Edward was born Aug. 31, 1927, in the home he lived all his life. The son of Herman and Josephine (Koch) Ahlers. He received his education in the rural school system just south of his home. Because of his limited capabilities he did light chores. He loved his cats and Misty, his dog nap companion. He also enjoyed going to the zoo.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville.

Survivors consist of his sister and faithful care giver, Clara Ahlers of Granville; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Helen, as a young child, Rita (Raymond) Theisen of Canby, Minn.; seven brothers Herman, Arnold, Vince, Bernard, Clarence (Norma), Urban, and Raymond; and two half-sisters Catherine Steffes and her husband Mike, and Agatha Steffes and her husband Henry.

Casket bearers will be Jeremy Ahlers, Derek Ahlers, Christopher Nielsen, Gary Theisen, Donald Theisen, and Steven Theisen.