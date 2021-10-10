Sgt. Edward 'John' Reinert

Sioux City

Sgt. Edward "John" Reinert, 71, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at a Sioux City hospital on Sept. 18, 2021.

John was cremated and will be laid to rest with his grandfather, William Muller in Marcus, Iowa. The family is planning a Celebration of Life and will update our memorial website with that information when completed.

Edward was a decorated veteran who served in Vietnam. The medals he received were National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle).

John Reinert was born on June 6, 1950, in Le Mars, Iowa, to his parents, Edward and Agnes Reinert. He graduated in 1969 from Heelan High School. When he was 21, John enlisted in the Army. He received his training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, and then he was stationed at USAARMS at Ft. Knox, Ky. He then transferred to USAR Fort Hood, Texas, and went on to serve in Vietnam.

When he returned home to Sioux City, he continued his education at Iowa Tech for truck driving. In the service, he completed Track Vehicle Mechanic and Automotive Mechanic.

When he was not working, John had a passion for fishing and hunting. He was always the Big Brother and Protector of his siblings.

John was a loving brother and a brave and honorable soldier.

He is survived by his siblings, Marilyn, Alan, Dennis, Barbara, Lisa, and Paul.

Edward "John" was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Agnes and sister, Katherine "Kathy."