Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward "John" Reinert
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Sgt. Edward 'John' Reinert

Sioux City

Sgt. Edward "John" Reinert, 71, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at a Sioux City hospital on Sept. 18, 2021.

John was cremated and will be laid to rest with his grandfather, William Muller in Marcus, Iowa. The family is planning a Celebration of Life and will update our memorial website with that information when completed.

Edward was a decorated veteran who served in Vietnam. The medals he received were National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle).

John Reinert was born on June 6, 1950, in Le Mars, Iowa, to his parents, Edward and Agnes Reinert. He graduated in 1969 from Heelan High School. When he was 21, John enlisted in the Army. He received his training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, and then he was stationed at USAARMS at Ft. Knox, Ky. He then transferred to USAR Fort Hood, Texas, and went on to serve in Vietnam.

When he returned home to Sioux City, he continued his education at Iowa Tech for truck driving. In the service, he completed Track Vehicle Mechanic and Automotive Mechanic.

When he was not working, John had a passion for fishing and hunting. He was always the Big Brother and Protector of his siblings.

John was a loving brother and a brave and honorable soldier.

He is survived by his siblings, Marilyn, Alan, Dennis, Barbara, Lisa, and Paul.

Edward "John" was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Agnes and sister, Katherine "Kathy."


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.