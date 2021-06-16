Edward J. 'Ed' Walding

Rochester, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Mr. Edward J. "Ed" Walding, 88, of Rochester and formerly of Sioux City died peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1112 8th St, Sioux City, with Very Reverend David Esquiliano officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, with military graveside honors by the United States Army. Visitation will be at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Dr N from 4 to 8 p.m., with a parish vigil at 7 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will resume one hour before the service at the church.

Ed was born May 7, 1933, in Sioux City to Loretta (O'Shaugnessy) and John R. Walding at home. He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1951. He served in the Army Signal Corps from 1953 to 1955. On September 15, 1956, he married Mary C. Legerski at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. They lived in Sioux City until 1998 when they moved to Rochester.

Ed worked as a switchman technician for Northwestern Bell for 42 years. Ed volunteered with many organizations including the Telephone Pioneers of American, Boy Scouts of America, and the Appalachia Committee. Ed was awarded, by the Sioux City Diocese, the National Catholic Committee on Scouting St George Medal, for having made significant and outstanding contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic youths through Scouting.

Ed loved watching the birds, spending time with family and telling stories.

He is survived by his two daughters, Loretta Dickes (Steve) of Rochester, and Jennifer of Eagan, Minn.; two sons, Paul (Deanne) of Rochester, and Carl (Cindy) of Loveland, Colo.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Charity) of Portland, Ore., and Elizabeth Dickes of Rochester; two great-granddaughters, Wednesday and Ella; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Claire; son, Eric; grandson, William Dickes; two sisters, Mary Jean Duzik and Margaret Closner; and two brothers, Dick Walding and Jack Walding.

Memorials are preferred to Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City or Scholarship Fund of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Rochester.