I met Sergeant Williams in 1992 he was my squad leader father figure and friend. He was a great leader in the military and in the community. Thank you for teaching me about leadership it was greatly appreciated. I can hear you now take care of your soldiers and your soldiers will always take care of you!!!!!! Every deployment Kosovo Iraq and Afghanistan a part of you was always with me. I have so many great memories and stories to tell I can write a book about them!!!!! With a heavy heart and tears running I love you and I will miss you to your wonderful wife and kids thank you for sharing Sergeant Williams AKA Grandpa with us for so many years I will never say goodbye I will just say see you later rest in peace

Paul Safford. Military December 12, 2020