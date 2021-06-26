Menu
Eileen Silva
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Eileen Silva

Sioux City

Eileen Silva, 75, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Eileen was a member of St. Therese Study Group and a rosary in her honor will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. that evening.

Eileen, the daughter of Sergi and Evelyn (Sevigny) Iacaponi, was born May 25, 1946, in Acushnet, Mass. She graduated from Bridgewater State University in 1968 and started a long career in education. She taught high school English in New Bedford, Mass., where she met her husband, Art. The couple married on July 4, 1974, and moved to Bridgewater, Mass.

Eileen continued her teaching career at East Bridgewater High School for 12 years until she moved to Sioux City in 1986 in support of her husband's business opportunity. She immediately took to her new role as an at-home loving mother who became very involved with her children (Jason and Stefanie) and volunteer activities.

She served as President of the Blessed Sacrament Confraternity and served several years working on Parish projects. She also volunteered her time at Queen of Peace. She very much enjoyed working with her late friend, Ann Bell greeting visitors. Eileen also supported the Boys and Girls Home as a "Super Hero" for the annual "Tailgating for Our Kids Fundraiser."

Eileen returned to the classroom at Heelan High School as a substitute teacher, filling in for a teacher on medical leave. This eventually led to a 12-year career as an English teacher. Her motto was "I get students ready for college." She retired in 2006 and had many fond memories of the students and staff.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Art Silva of Sioux City; two children, Jason Silva (Lisa) of Tempe, Ariz., and Stefanie Silva of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Coltrane, Isaac and Yazmin; one brother, Edward Iacaponi (Liz) of Dartmouth, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sergi and Evelyn Iacaponi.

Memorials may be directed to Queen of Peace or Boys and Girls Home.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jun
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Parish - Blessed Sacrament Church
Sioux City, IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to you Artie , Stef and Jason , I´ll always have love in my heart for your mother and my sister , RIP Eileen
Edward Iacaponi
Family
June 28, 2021
Art, Jason & Stephanie-I am so very sorry for your heartache Eileen has a very sweet soul that has touched many people and imprinted her sweetness for us all to continue to carry within. May your heavy hearts ease with time as her angel sits on your shoulders continuing to guide In sympathy, Lisa
Lisa Iacoponi Dupee
Family
June 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Artie, Jason and Stephanie.. I remember, a time, when Eileen and I were about 12 or 13 years old. We were in Gram's Willy's Jeep driving up Hathaway Rd. towards home. The jeep broke down and we were stuck on the side of the road. Eileen and I were mortified and I can still hear us squealing and laughing as we tried to hide in the jeep. Rest easy my friend! I love you
Evie (Newton) Marques
Family
June 27, 2021
Art and Family, You have our deepest and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Eileen. You have our love, thoughts and prayers for you all! She had a beautiful life and she fought hard. What a special and sweet lady she was! May she Rest In Peace. Love, The James Rehal Family
Jim, Kathy and Jimmy Rehal
June 26, 2021
