Eileen Silva

Sioux City

Eileen Silva, 75, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Eileen was a member of St. Therese Study Group and a rosary in her honor will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. that evening.

Eileen, the daughter of Sergi and Evelyn (Sevigny) Iacaponi, was born May 25, 1946, in Acushnet, Mass. She graduated from Bridgewater State University in 1968 and started a long career in education. She taught high school English in New Bedford, Mass., where she met her husband, Art. The couple married on July 4, 1974, and moved to Bridgewater, Mass.

Eileen continued her teaching career at East Bridgewater High School for 12 years until she moved to Sioux City in 1986 in support of her husband's business opportunity. She immediately took to her new role as an at-home loving mother who became very involved with her children (Jason and Stefanie) and volunteer activities.

She served as President of the Blessed Sacrament Confraternity and served several years working on Parish projects. She also volunteered her time at Queen of Peace. She very much enjoyed working with her late friend, Ann Bell greeting visitors. Eileen also supported the Boys and Girls Home as a "Super Hero" for the annual "Tailgating for Our Kids Fundraiser."

Eileen returned to the classroom at Heelan High School as a substitute teacher, filling in for a teacher on medical leave. This eventually led to a 12-year career as an English teacher. Her motto was "I get students ready for college." She retired in 2006 and had many fond memories of the students and staff.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Art Silva of Sioux City; two children, Jason Silva (Lisa) of Tempe, Ariz., and Stefanie Silva of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Coltrane, Isaac and Yazmin; one brother, Edward Iacaponi (Liz) of Dartmouth, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sergi and Evelyn Iacaponi.

Memorials may be directed to Queen of Peace or Boys and Girls Home.