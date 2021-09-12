Elaine R. Davis

Sioux City

Elaine R. Davis, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at a local hospital.

A Prayer Service with sharing will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Egbers officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elaine was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Florence VanderWeil. She graduated from Central High School in 1947.

On May 5, 1947, she married Russell O. Davis at Riverside Lutheran Church. Russell preceded her in death on June 10, 1996.

Elaine worked at Sioux City Optometric Center for over 30 years. She also worked in the Sioux City School System.

Elaine was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She was dedicated to her entire family and was helping raise two of her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Brooklyn.

Those left to honor her memory are her son; two daughters; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a great-granddaughter; and a brother.