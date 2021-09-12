Menu
Elaine R. Davis
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Elaine R. Davis

Sioux City

Elaine R. Davis, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at a local hospital.

A Prayer Service with sharing will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Egbers officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elaine was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Florence VanderWeil. She graduated from Central High School in 1947.

On May 5, 1947, she married Russell O. Davis at Riverside Lutheran Church. Russell preceded her in death on June 10, 1996.

Elaine worked at Sioux City Optometric Center for over 30 years. She also worked in the Sioux City School System.

Elaine was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She was dedicated to her entire family and was helping raise two of her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Brooklyn.

Those left to honor her memory are her son; two daughters; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a great-granddaughter; and a brother.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Prayer Service
1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will never forget how Elaine was so patient with my Mom..Mom had Alzheimers & would call Elaine to find her little Judy continuously. Elaine always took time to talk to her..
Judy Sloan
September 17, 2021
Elaine was a very sweet lady. She will be missed
Zenk Auto
September 15, 2021
