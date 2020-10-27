Elaine M. Streyffeler

South Sioux City

Elaine M. Streyffeler, of South Sioux City, entered into eternal rest at age 81, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Sioux City.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Burial will be in Westfork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. You may watch the prayer service online by visiting https:/www.youtube.comatch?v=9jjTVW1L4bA&feature=youtu.be. The family requests that all who attend the gatherings wear facemasks. We respectfully ask that no judgment be made over who attends (or not), who social distances (or not), and who hugs/handshakes (or not). Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elaine was born on Sept. 4, 1939, in Breckenridge, Minn., to Alfred and Lou Ida (Bendt) Manthie. She grew up in Tenney, Minn., where she was active in 4-H and in her church choir. In the summers, she attended church camps, where, in third grade, she was hiking on a trail, fell, and sprained her ankle, necessitating four boys from the camp to carry her back.

Elaine graduated from Campbell (Minn.) High School in 1957 and attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa. There she became reacquainted with one of those boys who had carried her at camp, Mal Streyffeler, who would become her husband. She graduated from Westmar with an associate's degree and teaching certificate in 1959 and went on to become a kindergarten teacher in Grand Meadow, Iowa.

Elaine and Malcolm were married on Dec. 27, 1959, at Meadow Star Church near Grand Meadow. The couple had two daughters, Sherry and Tami. After her marriage, Elaine became a teacher or substitute teacher in various towns in the Upper Midwest as she followed Mal where his jobs led him. She briefly attended Dakota Wesleyan and then returned to college at Morningside College with Sherry in 1979, graduating in December 1983, class of 1984, with a library science major. In 1981, Elaine, Mal, and Tami moved to South Sioux City. Elaine began her job as a school librarian at South Sioux City Jr. High in 1984. Mal passed away in 1990. Elaine worked at the library, watching over many children, both related to her and related to her by heart. She retired from South Sioux City Middle School in 2005.

In the year 2000, Elaine met and began seeing Walter "Ping" Davis of Climbing Hill, and the two shared time between her home in the city and his home in the country. Through her years, Elaine was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, piano player at church, a charter member of C.H.A.T. for 20 years, and a member of First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, where she served as the secretary for the church board. In her free time, she enjoyed watching the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, eating out, scrapbooking, crocheting, doing crosswords, and reading.

Elaine is survived by her special companion of 20 years, Walter "Ping" Davis of Climbing Hill; daughters, Sherry (Dale) Swan of South Sioux City, and Tami (Gary) Little of Climbing Hill; grandchildren, Evan (Angela) Swan of Wayne, Neb., Sarah (Andy) Hansen of Granville, Iowa, Joshua Snieder of Sioux Center, Iowa, Samantha Little of Moville, Iowa, Katie Little of Climbing Hill, Ben (Kelly Jo) Little of Omaha, Krystal Little of Omaha, Zalan (Barbara) Szucs of Budapest, Hungary, Keith (Brandi) Monroe of Mendon, Mich., Cory (Stephanie) Leedom of Johnson, Neb., and Megan (George) Howard of North Sioux City; great-grandchildren, Elle, Ava, June, Violet, Izzy, Oliver, Tyler, Logan, Grayson, Christyn, Elena, Julyan, and Piper; sisters-in-law, Annabel Meyer of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Dolores Streyffeler of Prole, Iowa; her brother's children, Tara (Tom) Buhr, Shane Manthie (Stacie Loreth), Shalette (JC) Glasby, and their families; several additional nieces and nephews; and many former students.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Mal Streyffeler; brother, Duane Manthie; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Manthie and Joy Bell; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Streyffeler and Leonard Meyer.