Eleanor A. Beacom
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
Eleanor A. Beacom

Sioux City

Eleanor A. Beacom, 103, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial (due to Covid concerns) will be held at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family is hoping to hold a Memorial Service this summer. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will not be a visitation.

Eleanor Avolene Heitzman, the daughter of Homer and Mata Giese Heitzman, was born Dec. 21, 1917, in Emerson, Neb. She was raised on a farm and attended a one-room country school. She graduated from high school in Emerson in 1935. Eleanor went on to graduate from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Sioux City in 1939 as a Registered Nurse. She then became employed as a nurse with Dr. Downs.

On Sept. 16, 1941, Eleanor was united in marriage with John F. Beacom. She was a homemaker for many years and raised nine children. She loved gardening, cooking, and baking.

John died Oct. 25, 1968. Eleanor then became recertified as an RN and worked at St. Monica's Nursing Home. She began working at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in 1972 and became Director of Nursing. She retired in 1996.

Eleanor was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Altar Society. Eleanor was a dedicated volunteer, and spent many hours working at the Bargain Center, where she was also a board member, at the Soup Kitchen, and at the Carmelites.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, John (Margaret) Beacom Jr. of North Richland Hills, Texas, David (Mary) Beacom of Broomfield, Colo., Barrett "Barry" (Claudia) Beacom of Rochester, Minn., E. Kevin (Nadine) Beacom of Littleton, Colo., Brian Beacom of Cedar City, Utah, and Matt (Elizabeth) Beacom of North Haven, Conn.; a niece she raised, Katherine Forney Gumbrecht of Yorba Linda, Calif.; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her cousin, Densel Moseman; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Greg Beacom; her twin sister, Alice Richarz; sister, Kathleen Heitzman; and a niece she raised, Constance "Connie" Forney Hanson.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Trinity Heights Queen of Peace Center, the Bargain Center, or the Carmelite Nuns of Sioux City.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Matt & Family Heartfelt Sympathy to you all. How fortunate you boys were to of been able to call Eleanor "Mom"! What a Blessing she was was to many! Heaven gained a "goody"! Xo
Shelley (McCann) Lessard
April 1, 2021
My condolences for the family. Eleanor was amazing as I'm sure you know. It was always a highlight of a family event to talk to her. Love, JG
James Beacom Jr
March 30, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Eleanors passing. What a great person and woman. Always had a smile for a person. May God keep her resting in his arms. God bless the family !!
Marge and Mike Osborn
March 29, 2021
Our sincere sympathies and prayers to the entire Beacom family. We all adored Eleanor here at Holy Spirit Retirement Home. Eleanor enjoyed sharing stories about working here and all the good times she had - as our Director of Nursing. Her strong Catholic faith was a constant strength of hers. She loved others and that large beautiful smile of hers was something that we all would look forward to. God bless you dear Eleanor and may God's perpetual light shine upon you - forever & ever! Deb Poss & The staff @ Holy Spirit Retirement Home
Deb Poss @ Holy Spirit Home
Friend
March 29, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the entire Beacom family. I always loved to see Eleanor and that great smile she had, it was so bright and uplifting and would put a smile on my face as well. She was a super nice person and will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to all of you at this time.
MaryPat Crawford
March 29, 2021
So glad to have met this wonderful woman at my daughter´s wedding to her grandson.
Sharon Fischtrom
March 29, 2021
My condolences to Eleanor's family. I was lucky enough to live next door to her for almost 10 years on Van Buren St. I admired her so much! What a great lady and she loved to talk about her family!
Terry Williams
March 28, 2021
Eleanor was always the bright light whenever in her presence! She was gracious and kind but able to tone her darling boys down if needed. I will miss the beauty of her smile and joyful love she gave to all! I am so saddened for your loss! Love and prayers to you all!
Cathy Beacom Kennedy
March 28, 2021
Barry and family; I am so sorry to hear this sad news. I remember your mother very well; she was a lovely lady. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Be blessed. Gloria
Gloria James
March 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your mother Eleanor. She was a special woman. Our family had many fond memories of Eleanor and the family growing up in Leeds. May she rest in eternal peace.
Joe & Teresa Blackstone
March 28, 2021
Mrs. Beacom was a wonderful, loving woman which is evident if you have the pleasure of counting any of her children as a friend. She raised some of the kindest and supportive people I have ever known. Her legacy will live on. I thank God to have known her. She was also the maid of honor at my aunt, Irma Nice's wedding.
Barbara Uhl-Michaelsen
March 28, 2021
I will always remember how kind and helpful Eleanor was to my Mom (Charlotte) and my Grandma (Anna Beacom) when Grandma was living at Holy Spirit. Eleanor was a great and generous lady, and I will miss her friendly presence at all the family events.
Barbara Morin
March 28, 2021
My prayers are with at this time of your loss. Fond memories of when we all gathered at your house on Van Buren St.
Steve Denison
March 28, 2021
Eleanor´s smile and laugh always spread joy. She never ever ran out of hugs. She was and always will be a special part of so many lives.
Kathryn Richarz Wells
March 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Beacom Family. Eleanor helped raise half of Leeds and Heelan! Bless her heart and May She Rest In Peace. Mark Condon
Mark Condon
March 28, 2021
