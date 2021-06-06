Elizabeth 'Ann' DeRocher

Le Mars, Iowa

Elizabeth "Ann" DeRocher, 88, of Le Mars, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellendale, 23533 Co. Rd. K22, Merrill, Iowa. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ellendale. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present, a rosary prayed at 5 p.m., and vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ann was born on Jan. 13, 1933, in rural Liberty Township, Plymouth County, to John and Esther (McCorkel) Clarey. She graduated from Liberty High School in rural Merrill, Iowa.

Ann married Leo K. DeRocher on Aug. 26, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Ellendale. Ann was a loving homemaker while raising her seven children. She always kept faith and family at the top of her priorities. She enjoyed her flower gardens and visits with family and friends. Ann and Leo were very passionate about being Pro-Life.

Ann is survived by her children, Larry (Bianca) DeRocher of Onawa, Iowa, Steve (Mary) DeRocher of Le Mars, Iowa, Dennis (Jane) DeRocher of Merrill, Iowa, Doug (Joyce) DeRocher of Merrill, Cathy (Todd) Ascherl of Tryon, Neb., Kevin (Sandi) DeRocher of Akron, Iowa, and Greg (Rhonda) DeRocher of West Des Moines, Iowa; 35 grandchildren; 91 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Lucy Sitzmann; sisters-in-law, Betty DeRocher, Carol Clarey and Jean Clarey; and brothers-in-law, Phil Vondrak and Denny Beck.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo in 2018; and grandson, Nathan DeRocher.