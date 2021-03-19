Elizabeth Louise Peden

Camdenton, Mo.

Elizabeth Louise Peden, departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home in Camdenton at the age of fifty-eight years, six months and six days.

Elizabeth Louise Peden, daughter of Thomas and Susan Siebel Zoelle, was born Aug. 27, 1962, in Fond Du Lac, Wis.

On Nov. 27, 1993 she was united in marriage to Michael Peden. Together they shared twenty-seven years of marriage.

Elizabeth grew up in Fond Du Lac until the age of thirteen when her family moved to Waverly, Iowa, where she attended and graduated High School. She then enrolled and graduated from Western Iowa Technical College and received her Bachelor's degree in Occupational therapy.

Elizabeth made a profession of faith in Christ and always made her faith the focal point of her life. She served several mission trips spreading the gospel and helping in the country of Mexico. She attended and was a member of Maple Woods Chapel in Blue Springs, Mo., until moving to Camdenton.

In her spare time, she enjoyed camping with her husband and was a member of the "Go Red for Women" benefiting the American Heart Association. She dedicated most of her life helping others which she loved more than anything.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate her life and her accomplishments and will treasure the memories she created for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Michael of the home; her father, Thomas Zoelle and mother Susan of Waverly, Iowa; a son, Brian Peden and wife Kelli of Prior Lake, Minn.; a daughter, Brandy Peden of Pampa, Texas; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Brian, Brooklyn, Austin, Evan, Tyler, Capria, and Ryleigh; a brother, Jeffrey Zoelle and wife Taffy of Sioux City; a sister, Anne Avery of Davenport, Iowa; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.