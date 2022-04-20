Elizabeth M. 'Betty' Weikel

Sergeant Bluff

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Weikel, 73, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at a local hospital, with her family by her side.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Center Cemetery in Castana, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Elizabeth "Betty" was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Sioux City, the daughter of Harvey and Marie (Rickert) Muckey. She graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1967. In 1969 Betty married PFC Charles Johnson and to this union a son, Jeff was born. When Jeff was six months old PFC Charles was killed in action. She received her Beautician License from the Iowa School of Beauty. She married Gary Weikel, and to this union two sons were born, Gary and Chris. Betty raised her family in Sergeant Bluff.

She enjoyed baking, watching the birds and squirrels. Betty loved the holidays, but most of all being with her kids and grandkids. She was a member and the church organist at the Shepherd of Peace and Bethany Lutheran Church as well as other churches.

Betty is survived by her three sons, Jeff (LuAnn) Johnson, Gary (Jennifer) Weikel, and Chris (Sirena) Weikel; two brothers, Dennis Muckey and Thomas (Kathy) Muckey; sister, Karen (Jeff) Krusen; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, PFC Charles Johnson; parents; and grandson, Brett Johnson.