Elizabeth 'Betty' Zylstra

Akron, Iowa, formerly Sheldon, Iowa

79, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Services: Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon. Visitation: Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home.