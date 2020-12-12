Elmer "Skip" Stoddard

Sioux City

Elmer "Skip" Stoddard, 72, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at a local hospital due to complications of Covid-19.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

Elmer was born March 5, 1948 in Sioux City; he was the son of Elmer and Buelah (Stroman) Stoddard. On June 19, 1965, he married Janice Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Stoddard; son Wayne (Heidi) Stoddard; daughters Tammy (Richard Fisher) and Amy Alford; grandchildren Katie Stoddard, Justin Fisher, Tiffany Lines, Traven Alford; and one great-grandchild.