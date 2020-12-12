Menu
Elmer "Skip" Stoddard
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
822 Jennings St
Sioux City, IA

Elmer "Skip" Stoddard

Sioux City

Elmer "Skip" Stoddard, 72, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at a local hospital due to complications of Covid-19.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elmer was born March 5, 1948 in Sioux City; he was the son of Elmer and Buelah (Stroman) Stoddard. On June 19, 1965, he married Janice Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Stoddard; son Wayne (Heidi) Stoddard; daughters Tammy (Richard Fisher) and Amy Alford; grandchildren Katie Stoddard, Justin Fisher, Tiffany Lines, Traven Alford; and one great-grandchild.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear uncle Skip.
Please know that I love you always. Soars in the wings of an eagle be free!
Linda Roth
Family
January 27, 2021
Janice our deepest sympathies to you and your family Skip was a great guy he is the main reason why I kept ringing Bells like I did he will be truly and sadly missed RIP
Jeff Anderson
December 12, 2020
Janice, My deepest sympathies to you and your families. it has been many years since we have seen each other but i remember you and Skip as customers for many, many years with Greenbergs. Again, my sympathies to you and all of your family. he was a very nice person to know.
Kris Bovee
December 12, 2020
