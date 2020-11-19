Elton Emil Miller

Wakefield, Neb.

Sergeant Elton Emil Miller, 93, of Wakefield, Neb., passed away in his sleep during the early evening of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He died of heart failure at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Neb.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wakefield with Rev. Ronald Holling of St. John Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb. Officiating. A private visitation and prayer service for the family will be held on Tuesday at the church. Rev. Bruce Schut of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Scribner, Neb., will conduct the service. Public visitation will begin the day of the funeral at 9:30 a.m. where the body will live in state until 10:30 a.m. Organist Patti Sahs Fusselman of Lincoln, Neb., A Touch of Brass Ensemble, and the congregation will provide music at the funeral. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Homes is coordinating the funeral arrangements.

Following the service, a graveside service will be held at the Wakefield Cemetery. Burial with full military honors for Elton, a Korean War Veteran with the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953, will be conducted by American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81. "Taps" by Daniel Butterfield will be played by members of A Touch of Brass Ensemble. The Offutt Air Force Base Color Guard will present the American Flag that was flown over the United States Capitol and used to drape Sergeant Miller's casket to the Miller family. Interment will be made in the Miller family lot.

A luncheon honoring Elton, the United States Marines, and all those who have served and are proudly serving in the United States military will be held at the American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Club in Wakefield. Alan and Diane Johnson, owners of Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, will be catering the event, with Mary Baker providing the cupcakes and ice cream. American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Auxiliary members will be supplying beverages for those attending the luncheon. After the luncheon, all are invited to celebrate Elton's life at Sidelines where additional food and beverages will be provided. The Miller family looks forward to welcoming all those taking the time to honor and remember the life of Elton Miller. Semper fi!

Elton is survived by his wife, Jolene Mae (Micanek) Miller of Wakefield; daughter Susan Leigh Miller and grandson Joseph Charles Miller Janssen of Wellsburg, Iowa; daughter Joan Marie (Miller) and son-in-law Douglas Murray and granddaughter Sarah of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; daughter Kristi Lyn Miller of Adel, Iowa; sisters-in-law Dolores (May) Micanek, and Lavone (Micanek) Bentz; brother-in-law Joe Randy Micanek; sister-in-law Judy (Herzberg) Micanek; cousins, Lois Lessmann, Marvin and Bonnie (Lessman) Nelson, Marjean (Culton) Vellis, and Cheryl (Culton) Schuerman; nephews, Mauri Micanek, Paul Jay Gerdes, Gustav Bentz, Joe Bentz, John Bentz, and Bud Micanek; nieces, Janet Hethcock, Penny Serk, Lauri King, Trudy Nelson, Joni Boettcher, Mandy Heiser, Jenny Pinkail, and Gina Gideon; seventeen great-nephews; ten great-nieces; twelve great-great-nephews; and six great-great-nieces.

Elton is preceded in death by his parents, Emil Peter Edward and Susie Katherine (Burmester) Miller; son-in-law Charles Janssen; sister and brother-in-law Marian Jane (Miller) and Paul Gerdes; paternal grandparents, Peter and Minnie (Merten) Miller; maternal grandparents, Fred and Lisette (Middendorf) Burmester; parents-in-law Joe J. And Gertrude Amanda Matilda (Elfline) Micanek; brothers-in-law Dwight Micanek, and William Bentz; cousins Melvin (Adeline) Sahs, Eugene (Marjorie) Sahs, Dale Lessmann, Robert (Donna) Culton, Lambert (Mary) Burmester, Fred (Marcella) Burmester, and Irvin (Vera) Burmester; uncles and aunts Otto and Lillie (Miller) Sahs, Paul and Anna (Miller) Lessman, Arnold Miller, Theron and Erna (Miller) Culton, Louise and Hedrig (Nelson) Burmester, Frederick and Mathilda (Burmester) Rewinkel, George and Helene (Rodock) Burmester, and Arthur and Emma (Williamson) Burmester