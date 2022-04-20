Elvera 'Lois' Chartier

Sioux City

Elvera "Lois" Chartier of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with Deacon Bruce Chartier officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to services on Saturday. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lois was born in Ida County, Iowa, in 1923, the daughter of Fred and Lenora (Schnare) Marquardt. They moved to a farm in Cherokee County, and she attended grade school at Diamond #9, a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Aurelia High School in 1940. Following graduation, Lois attended Samuel's School of Cosmetology in Sioux City.

Lois married Alfred Chartier of Sioux City on Aug. 21, 1942. One of her favorite memories was taking Al's motorcycle to the Black Hills for their honeymoon. During WWII, they were stationed at several bases, including Memphis, Tenn., and Columbus, Ohio. They returned to Sioux City after Alfred's discharge to raise their family.

Lois worked for Odell's Beauty Shop and later at the Gingham Girls Beauty Shop, retiring in 1983. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Iowa Hairdressers Association, Sun Valley's Wednesday Golf Club, and over 50 years of various bowling leagues at Plaza Bowl and Harmony Lanes. Lois enjoyed square dancing, traveling in their RV, fishing, gardening, and playing cards with family.

She is survived by her children, Fred and Susan Chartier of Sioux City, Claudia Hanner and her special friend Richard Danielson of Lawton, Iowa, and John Chartier of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Alice) Marquardt of Gaza; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 74 years Alfred; son Gale; great-granddaughter Isabelle; and sister Viola Marquardt.