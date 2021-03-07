Menu
Eric "Doghouse" Riley
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Eric 'Doghouse' Riley

Sioux City

Eric "Doghouse" Riley joined his final band on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Sioux City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a memorial service at 7 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Avenue with Pr. David Halaas presiding. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Christy-Smith Morningside. A memorial jam session is being planned for this summer. Seating will be limited for the service and facemasks are required in the building. The service will be streamed live on St. Mark's Facebook page and broadcast on FM 98.1 in the church parking lot.

Eric was born Jan. 27, 1974, in Mayfield, Ky., to Clarence and DeeEtta Riley. The family moved back to Sioux City in 1977. Eric attended Sioux City schools, graduated from East High in 1992 and attended Morningside College. He was married to Monique (Sanders-Riley) Westerhold and had three children, Jade, Dylan and Ella, who were his pride and joy.

Eric was a fine musician and outstanding bass player who embraced all genres of music and could play any of them. He started playing bass in bands in middle school and never stopped.

He is survived by his children, Jade, Dylan and Ella; his mom "Yo' Momma" (Pat Cheever); brother Charlie (Molly) Riley; sister Amanda (Jon) Bellis; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a plethora of friends and musicians.

Eric was preceded in death by his dad, Clarence; Grandaddy Gene and Grandma Sue Riley; Grandpa Cal and Grandma Grace Steffe; and other family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, the Sioux City Conservatory of Music or St. Mark.

Eric loved his family, friends, music and baseball. He will surely be missed. Rock in Peace. The memories and music he left us with are more than just notes on a page. They are also written in our collective hearts.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church,
5200 Glenn Avenue, IA
Mar
11
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church
5200 Glenn Avenue, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Dee Etta and family, I have been thinking of all of you. My sympathy at Eric's death. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May Eric now rest in deep peace and play his musical instruments in full throttle.
Helaine Arnold
March 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out the family. His music and talent Will live in our memories.
Rich and Karleen Waller
March 9, 2021
My condolences to all the family and friends
Lisa Jasman
Friend
March 8, 2021
Condolences to the family, I had Eric as a student at EHS.
Cleo Hansen
March 7, 2021
