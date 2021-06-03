Menu
Erica Jo Carrier
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments
1629 10th St
Onawa, IA

Erica Jo Carrier

Onawa, Iowa

Erica Jo Carrier, 42, of Onawa, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence.

A Celebration of Life service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Erica Jo was born Aug. 1, 1978, in Fairmont, Minn., the daughter of Gary and DeeDee (Martinson) Terhark. She attended school through the sixth grade in Elmore, Minn. Erica graduated from North High School in Sioux City, Iowa. She then went on to the Iowa School of Beauty in Sioux City.

Erica and Scott Carrier were married Feb. 13, 2014, in Elk Point, S.D. She was a homemaker and loved her two boys, Austin and Tyler. She enjoyed going to movies and eating out. Erica loved and cared for her three dogs. She loved all music, especially the Beatles.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Carrier of Onawa; her children, Austin Terhark of South Sioux City, and Tyler Corey of Onawa; her parents, Gary and DeeDee (Martinson) Terhark of Sioux City; father-in-law, John (Carol Otto) Carrier of Onawa; grandmother, Edith (Koch) Martinson; and Tyler's dad, Robert Corey of Onawa.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Chris and Meta (Brink) Terhark; grandfather, Oliver Martinson; and mother-in-law, Jenna Kay Carrier.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gary, DeeDee, Erica's husband and boys, I can't get Erica out of my mind. She was such a beautiful, cute as a button, sweet little blond-eyed gem when I knew her. I babysat her for years and she was just the best little girl. I feel so bad for all of you as I can only imagine the heartache and pain you are all feeling. I know how incredibly sad I feel. Erica will be missed by everyone. RIP Erica. Love you always. Amber Smith
Amber Teachout
June 2, 2021
