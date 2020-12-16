Erika C. Helt

South Sioux City

Erika C. Helt, 63, of South Sioux City, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

A celebration of Erika's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Erika was born on July 30, 1957, in Sioux City, the daughter of Dr. Vernon and Evelyn (Droll) Helt. She graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1975 and then enrolled into the University of South Dakota, later Morningside College, and also earned her nursing degree from WITCC.

Erika became a mother in 1981 and a grandmother in 2006 and put her whole heart into both of those roles, raising her three children to be as determined and confident as she was, and loving her 10 grandchildren enough to let them do just about anything they want. She encourages her children, grandchildren, and everyone to "explore, experience, experiment," which is how she lived as well.

During the 1990s, Erika lived in Portland and Tillamook, Ore., working as a nurse. Returning to Sioux City, she continued her nursing career at the Indian Hills Nursing home. In 2000, Erika joined Otto Fokus Photography, which she operated with her father for several years.

She had been active with Daughters of the Nile since 1983, and served as Queen of Hathor Temple No. 38 from 2001-2002. Erika was also a talented artist who created beautiful things from ordinary materials throughout her life.

Erika is survived by her sons, Beau (Amy) Anderson and Collin Anderson; daughter, Bryer Anderson; grandchildren, Hailey, Madison, Leah, Grasyn, Kaine, Brody, Caleb, Jaxon, Mallory and Owen; her mother, Evelyn Helt; her brothers, Vincent Helt and Varick (Candace) Helt; and sister, Ellen (Don) Kerr.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Vernon Helt; and her brothers, Victor Helt and Valdemar Helt.