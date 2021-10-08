Ernest M. Schmitz

Sergeant Bluff

Ernest M. Schmitz 90, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at a local assisted living.

Private Services were held. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ernie was born on Sept. 12, 1931, the son of Henry and Hildegard Schmitz. Ernie married Barbara Decker on Sept. 13, 1958. He worked and traveled for Swift and Co. for 31 years, while raising their family, until the closing of Swift and Co. in Sioux City. They later settled in Sergeant Bluff.

Ernie enjoyed in his younger years fishing, hunting, and anything he could tinker with in his garage. After retirement, Ernie and his wife were snowbirds and traveled to Arizona for the winter months. They followed their grandkids to sporting activities and other events.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; three children, Earl (Bonnie) Schmitz, Colleen (Todd) Mahaney, and Jack (Cyndi) Jensen; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, baby girl Schmitz; and many other loving family members.