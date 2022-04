Ernestine E. 'Tiny' Steinhoff

Anthon, Iowa

98, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Services: Jan. 5 at 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Anthon. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon.