Esther Rosella Mieras

Sioux City

Esther Rosella Mieras, 98, of Sioux City, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence at Northern Hills Assisted Living.

A private burial service was held 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter officiating. A memorial service is being held with family and friends at Wesley United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Mrs. Mieras was born on May 4, 2022, in Maurice, Iowa, the daughter of George and Hattie Van Roekel. She graduated from Maurice High School.

She married Howard C. Mieras on June 2, 1948, in Maurice. They farmed in Maurice until 1951, when the couple moved to Sioux City.

In Sioux City, Esther was employed by Lutheran Hospital as a nurse aide, J.C. Penney as a clerk in yard goods, Wesley United Methodist Church as an organist, and Marian Health Center as a unit secretary. She also had a home piano studio where she taught many students of all ages.

She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she served in several capacities.

Esther had many talents related to sewing, cooking, and music. She loved traveling across the country and to Mexico, Canada, and several European countries.

Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn Ferris of Sioux City, Iowa, and Dr. Eileen Kohlenberg and her husband, Dr. Randy Kohlenberg, of Greensboro, N.C; a sister, Shirley Dykstra, of West St. Paul, Minn; three grandchildren, Brent Ferris, Lisa Werner and her husband, Jerome, and William Kohlenberg and his wife, Jacqueline; and one great granddaughter, Claire Kohlenberg. A great grandson, William Charles Kohlenberg Jr., was born on Sept. 30, 2020, following Esther's death.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Howard; two brothers, Wallace Van Roekel and Howard Van Roekel; and two sisters, Verna De Kock and Mildred Reinking.

Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City, IA 51104.