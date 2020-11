Eugene Beernink

Sioux Center, Iowa

89, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Service: Dec. 2, 11 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 1, 4 to 7 p.m., Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center. Family not present. Social distancing to be followed and masks strongly encouraged.