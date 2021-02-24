Eugene A. Christiansen

Denison, Iowa

Eugene A. Christiansen, going on 87, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Due to Covid-19, services will be this Spring. Arrangements are with Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Eugene A Christiansen was born Oct. 6 1934, to Raymond and Sylvia Christiansen in Denison.

As a young man he worked the family farm and played music to make a few bucks. He then went to work at Swift's packing house until he retired.

He enjoyed getting wood, restoring Mustangs, camping and visiting Montana. Playing music with his friends was important to him. He lived in Sioux City before moving to Arion.

He is survived by his children Randy, Vicky, and Tammy (Doug) of Helena, Mont.; grandkids Amy and Becky, Alisha and Casey, Amanda and Aleah; and nine great-grandkids; brother Gailen (Phyllis); sisters Linda (Verle), and Peggy; his girlfriend Sherry; his precious companion Roxy; and his wonderful neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence and Larry; sisters Pauline, Shirley, Kathy; and his wife Carole.