Eugene 'Gene' Holbrook

Ash Flat, Ark., formerly Sioux City

Eugene Edward "Gene" Holbrook, 69, of Ash Flat and formerly of Sioux City passed away at a hospital in Batesville, Ark., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from Covid-19.

Services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at the United Methodist Church, 603 Poplar Street, Salix, Iowa, with Pastor Catie Newman officiating.

Gene was born July 5, 1952, to Alfred and Jenny (Smolisky) Holbrook in Sioux City. Gene was a graduate of Riverside High School. He worked as a mechanic for many years for the Sioux City Transit System until his retirement in 2007.

Gene was married to Tina Osterholt Smith on April 26, 1991. They moved to Arkansas in 2007. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He recently started exploring woodworking as a hobby. He was a CB Radio enthusiast whose handle was Cobra. He was always busy with one or more house projects, having remodeled five homes with Tina. He loved secondhand shopping with Tina and really enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His dry, oftentimes irreverent, sense of humor was appreciated by all.

He is survived by his wife Tina; son Jason Holbrook of Des Moines; daughter Jennifer (Jackie) Holbrook Blakey of Sioux City; stepsons Joshua (Amy) Smith and Levi (Michelle) Smith of Sioux City; stepdaughter Megan (Mary) Smith McMann of St. Paul, Minn.; and grandchildren Robert, Brittanie, Vincent, Logan, Ethan, Chairity, Aryanna, and Liam; and great-grandchildren Anthony and Payton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Jenny Holbrook.