Eugene T. "Gene" Manley, 79, of South Sioux City, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Michael Keating will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gene was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in Ponca, Neb., the son of Bernard and Mary (Carney) Manley. Gene grew up in South Sioux City. He attended South Sioux City Public School, St. Michael's Grade School and then he graduated from Heelan High School in 1959.

Gene met the love of his life, Carole Thompson, through mutual friends. They were married on May 26, 1962 at St. Michael's Church in South Sioux City. They spent 58 years happily married and were blessed with three sons, Scott, Chris and Mike.

Gene was a dedicated worker who began his employment at a very young age. He was a paper boy for the Sioux City Journal. He began working for Council Oak National Foods while in high school and moved up the ranks from sacker to manager to regional supervisor. In 1973, Gene bought into the ServiceMaster Franchise with his father and operated it with his family until retiring in 2018. Even after retirement, Gene was a frequent visitor to the business and maintained his office until recently.

Gene was very devout in his faith and was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. He held several offices in the church and on the school board. Gene was also a member of the Third Degree and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He served as Grand Knight, state chairman and district deputy of the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the civil service commission. Gene was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing with his buddies. Gene was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed making others laugh and smile.

Survivors include his wife, Carole of South Sioux City; three sons, Scott Manley (Kim) of South Sioux City, Chris Manley (Joan) of South Sioux City and Mike Manley (Shellie) of Le Mars, Iowa; two brothers, Bill Manley (Vera) of Akron, Iowa, and Don Manley (Jeanette) of Des Moines; his sister, Mary Frances Manley of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Nicole Manley, Beth Manley, Jessica Sanders (Bubba), Sean Manley, Scott Manley (Molly), Caitlin, Turner, Jacob and Savannah Manley; and a great-granddaughter, Madison.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Inez; his brother, Jack Manley; a granddaughter, Megan Manley; and an infant brother, Darrell Manley.

Memorials may be directed to Knights of Columbus.