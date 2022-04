Deepest sympathy sent to the family of this great lady. Evie was my 4H leader as a Grand Meadow Lark. She taught us(or tried her best) how to be ladies. She mentored us through our projects and club meetings. Chaperoned us at the fairs and lead us into being productive young adults. I was privileged to have had Evelyn as my true leader in my formative years. She was always positive and kind, "put our best self out there", that was her motto, I still remember how proud she always was of every one of her club's accomplishments. Thank you, Evie for the lessons you gave us at every opportunity, ...for my club, my country and my world.

Joan Bryant-Kennedy March 19, 2021