Evelyn Dirks

Akron, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Evelyn Dirks, 101, of Akron and formerly of Le Mars passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Services will be 7 p.m. today at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Private family burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Evelyn Elizabeth Rohlfs was born Aug. 30, 1919, on the family farm west of Craig, the daughter of Fred and Lizzie (Popken) Rohlfs. She went to country school, which was right across the road, through the 8th grade. She cooked and cared for her younger siblings and worked for other farm families.

She was united in marriage to Robert John Dirks on June 12, 1941, in Johnson township, rural Plymouth county, Iowa. They farmed in the Akron area for many years. They retired in March of 1980 and moved to Le Mars. Robert passed away March 19, 1994. On Dec. 12, 2017, at the age of 98, she became a resident of the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Evelyn was an awesome cook, and excellent bread baker and pie maker. She enjoyed playing cards with her family.

She is survived by her four children Myron (Jeanne) Dirks of Waverly, Iowa, Mahlon (Kathy) Dirks of Spokane, Wash., Kristin (Steve) Smith of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Karen (Doug) Carlsen of Le Mars; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two siblings Richard "Pete" (Lennice) Rohlfs and Joyce Borchers, all of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lizzie Rohlfs; her husband, Robert Dirks; her father- and mother-in-law, William and Hannah (Pageler) Dirks; her siblings Norman Rohlfs, Leo Rohlfs, Raymond (Eileen) Rohlfs, Leona (Elmer) Herzberg, Vernon Rohlfs in infancy, Robert "Sam" (Katy) Rohlfs, and Gene Rohlfs; and in-laws Kenneth Borchers, LeRoy (Fern) Dirks, Henry (Della) Dirks, Albert (Marie) Dirks, Leonard (Dorothy) Dirks, and Marie (Kenneth) Epling.