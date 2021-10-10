Evelyn J. McWilliams

Sergeant Bluff

Evelyn J. McWilliams, 98, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at Mater Dei-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Bradley Pelzel officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brother Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Evelyn was born Nov. 28, 1922 in Sioux City, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Ruklemann) Gibble. She graduated from Central High School. Evelyn married Keith McWilliams on April 19th, 1941. To this union, five children were born. Evelyn worked as a certified nurse's assistant for much of her career.

Her faith was very important to her and she was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and attended Bible Study. She and Keith loved to camp and travel, seeing much of the United States and overseas in Egypt and the Holy Land. Evelyn loved family gatherings and big meals, where her "Grandma's Pink Stuff" was often asked for. She was proud of and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and in her spare time she enjoyed crafts, knitting, crocheting, and painting.

She is survived by her children Chuck (Joan) McWilliams of Dakota City, Dave (Gail) McWilliams of Sioux City, Debbie (Phil) Dore of Camino Island, Wash., and Carrie McWilliams of Correctionville, Iowa; son-in-law Louis DeVries Sr.; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Keith; daughter June DeVries; grandsons Donny DeVries and Thomas Mead; and brother Bob Baker.