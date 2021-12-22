Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fauneil H. Cox
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Fauneil H. Cox

Sergeant Bluff, formerly Bronson, Iowa

Fauneil H. Cox, 95, of Sergeant Bluff and formerly of Bronson died Sunday Dec. 19, 2021, at Pioneer Valley Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville with interment following in Westfork Township Cemetery at Climbing Hill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Christy Smith Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Fauneil was born in Wisner, Neb., on Sept. 18, 1926, the daughter of Clifford and Olinda (Johnson) Jepsen. She graduated from Thurston Nebraska schools and attended a business school in Omaha for one year. She was united in marriage with James H. Cox on Feb. 4, 1948, in Pender, Neb. Mr. Cox preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2021.

The family moved to the Lawton, Iowa, area in 1950 and farmed there until moving to a farm at Climbing Hill in 1962, where they continued farming until their retirement. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, where she as a member of the Ladies Guild.

Fauneil, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to travel, go camping and boating. She was a fan of the Kansas City Royals and Tiger Woods.

She is survived by her son John and his wife Sheila of Bronson; a daughter Linda Mize and her husband Greg also of Bronson; seven grandchildren Kelli Cox, Daniel Botdorf and his wife Autumn, Nicole Cusick and her husband Brad, Melissa Humphrey and her husband Dre, Ken Petersen, Jay Petersen and his wife Dani, and Candice Climer and her husband Josh; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Fauneil was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; daughter Patricia Botdorf and her husband Mike; sister Mardell Sorensen; and brother-in-law Francis Sorensen.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Moville, IA
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Moville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I fondly remember Mrs. Cox. I did her hair in Sgt. Bluff for many years. She lived a very good life. So sorry for your loss.
Leigh Starr
Work
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results