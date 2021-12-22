Fauneil H. Cox

Sergeant Bluff, formerly Bronson, Iowa

Fauneil H. Cox, 95, of Sergeant Bluff and formerly of Bronson died Sunday Dec. 19, 2021, at Pioneer Valley Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville with interment following in Westfork Township Cemetery at Climbing Hill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Christy Smith Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Fauneil was born in Wisner, Neb., on Sept. 18, 1926, the daughter of Clifford and Olinda (Johnson) Jepsen. She graduated from Thurston Nebraska schools and attended a business school in Omaha for one year. She was united in marriage with James H. Cox on Feb. 4, 1948, in Pender, Neb. Mr. Cox preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2021.

The family moved to the Lawton, Iowa, area in 1950 and farmed there until moving to a farm at Climbing Hill in 1962, where they continued farming until their retirement. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, where she as a member of the Ladies Guild.

Fauneil, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to travel, go camping and boating. She was a fan of the Kansas City Royals and Tiger Woods.

She is survived by her son John and his wife Sheila of Bronson; a daughter Linda Mize and her husband Greg also of Bronson; seven grandchildren Kelli Cox, Daniel Botdorf and his wife Autumn, Nicole Cusick and her husband Brad, Melissa Humphrey and her husband Dre, Ken Petersen, Jay Petersen and his wife Dani, and Candice Climer and her husband Josh; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Fauneil was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; daughter Patricia Botdorf and her husband Mike; sister Mardell Sorensen; and brother-in-law Francis Sorensen.