Frances 'Fran' Lingle

McCook Lake, S.D.

Frances "Fran" Lingle, 89, of McCook Lake passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City with her grandson, Father Brent Lingle officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Frances "Fran" Lingle was born on June 25, 1932, in Lindsay, Neb., to Peter and Violet (Clark) Zacek. The family lived in Lindsay where Peter operated a butcher shop and eventually moved to Niobrara where Fran graduated high school in 1949.

Fran married Charles "Chuck" Lingle on Jan. 17, 1952, and worked in Accounts Payable at Midwest Livestock in Sioux City for 32 years while raising her family on McCook Lake. Fran retired in 1981 and considered it the privilege of her life to be able to care for her four grandchildren who will fondly remember her warmth and generosity. Fran maintained a close group of friends and family throughout her life and enjoyed quality time visiting with the many people who would stop at her house for coffee.

Fran is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Lingle; three children, Robert "Bob" Lingle, Elizabeth "Beth" Hatton, and Douglas "Doug" (Paige) Lingle; four grandchildren, Father Brent Lingle, Curt Hatton, Keith Lingle, and Nicole Verzani; one great-grandchild, Dominic Verzani; and one sister-in-law, Josephine Zacek.

She was preceded in death by her firstborn daughter, Debbie; parents; five brothers; and two sisters. Fran is the last child of Peter and Violet Zacek.