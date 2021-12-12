Frances 'Fran' Smith

Oceanside, Calif., formerly Jackson, Neb.

Frances "Fran" Smith, 77, of Oceanside and formerly of Jackson passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at a Mesa, Ariz., hospital due to complications of ALS.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson with Father Andrew Sohm officiating. The Mass will be live streamed at the "St. Patrick's Catholic Church Video Mass" Facebook page. Visitation with the family present will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Jackson. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Fran was born on Sept. 9, 1944. in Sioux City. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Wayne State College, and a Master of Arts in English Literature from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She lived in various places, including: Jackson; Atkinson, Neb.; Mesa; San Francisco, Calif.; Los Angeles, Calif.; and Oceanside.

She worked for EDS in the Los Angeles School District. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Carlsbad, Calif.

In her free time, Fran enjoyed traveling with Road Scholars, running, attending live performances of the arts, crossword puzzles, movies, card games, and puzzles. She was passionate about maintaining contact with her family members, mentoring, and helping neighbors, friends, and family members in need.

She is survived by her siblings Sr. Anne Marie Smith, OSF of Tempe, Ariz., Janette Smith of San Francisco, Carol (Bill) Moses of Chandler, Ariz., Faye (Larry) Draper of McKinney, Texas, Matt (Sue) Smith of Omaha, and Bob Smith of Lincoln, Neb.; and 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Alice Smith.

Memorial donations in Fran's name may be made to any ALS chapter of your choosing.