Francie V. 'Fran' (Melvin) Jones

Francie Valerie 'Fran' (Melvin) Jones, 88, of Dakota Dunes passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel at 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. with family present. Online condolences can be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Francie was born the daughter of Carl and Valerie (Armstrong) Melvin on May 15, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family moved to rural Dakota County early in Francie's life and then to South Sioux City where she spent her later childhood and teenage years. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1951 and was a Cardinal through and through.

Fran married Rollan (Ed) Jones on Nov. 23, 1952. They had three boys, Tom, Don, and Steve. In 1971, they moved to Lincoln, Neb. Fran had a career in insurance and attained her certificate to be a licensed staff member. While living in Lincoln, she became an avid die-hard Husker fan and did not miss watching any football games right up to Black Friday of this year. Fran and Ed moved back to Sioux City in 1992, and Fran continued to work in insurance until she retired in 2000. After retiring, she was an Avon representative for many years after that.

Fran's hobbies were raising her three boys, and later in her life, spending time with family and friends, visiting and playing games with her friends, and (hopefully) winning at local casinos.

Francie is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Carla Miles) of Dakota Dunes, Donald of Fort Collins, Colo., and Steven (Susan Sall) of Santa Clarita, Calif.; three grandchildren who were loved, Dustin (Emily) Jones of Elkhorn, Neb., Jennifer (Michael) Donohoe of Grimes, Iowa, and Sarah Jones (Christopher Spaulding) of Windsor, Colo.; and three great-grandchildren Allie, Mara, and Maddox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ed; sister Cathy; and brother Jim.

The family is so grateful for the compassion and kindness shown to Fran in her last few months by her caregivers and providers at UPH St. Luke's and Sunrise Retirement Community.