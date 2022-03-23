Frank Wesley Feese

Sioux City

Frank Wesley Feese, 66, of Sioux City passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frank was born on Feb. 4, 1956, in Sioux City. He married in 1980, and had three children. He later married Nan Long on Aug. 9, 2009, in Sioux City.

He is survived by his wife, Nan Feese of Sioux City; children, Joe Feese, Megan Stewart, and British Feese; stepson, Tucker Long; and several grandchildren.