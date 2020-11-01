Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank H. Kluckman

Frank H. Kluckman

Sioux City

Frank H. Kluckman, 74, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Services will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frank was born on Oct. 30, 1945, in Watertown, S.D., to Melvin and Della (Herding) Kluckman. He lived the majority of his life in Sioux City, where he worked for Cargill for 22 years, and then for Schuster Trucking for 12 years before he retired. On April 15, 1967, he married Susan Forke in Sioux City.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Kluckman of Sioux City; daughter, Lori Snyder (Toby) of Sioux City; son, Dale Kluckman (Donna) of Le Mars, Iowa; grandchildren, Tanner, Bryttany, Jesse, and Xander Snyder, all of Sioux City; and three sisters, Rosie Zimmerman of Sioux City, Mary Rose Lundeen of Kansas, and Marge Bierman (Lloyd) of Arizona; and brother, Paul Barsh (Nancy) of Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Della; father-in-law, Walden Forke; and mother-in-law, Sheila Forke; his grandparents; and a brother.

Pallbearers will be Dale Kluckman, Tanner Snyder, Xander Snyder, Beth Fuller, Derrick Boggs, and Ron Karrer. Honorary pallbearers will be Toby Snyder and Don Boggs.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.