I was really sorry when I read of Jim´s passing. I was working for Jack Gould at Sioux Valley Radio when Jim started working there. We had some good times together and will always be remembered. Bev and I extend our sympathy to you June and the rest of your family.
Dave Drefke
November 11, 2020
Jim was a great guy. Worked with him for 11 years. He really knew radios, & had a great sense of humor. You'll be missed "Fred Bob"!
Steve Alinhg
November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have great memories of Jim. Playing cards on break was always a fun time. Jim liked his steak rare, he would always say "throw it on flip it over and bring it out". Rip