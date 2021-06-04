Menu
Frank J. Pope Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Frank J. Pope Jr.

Bancroft, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Frank J. Pope Jr., 91, of Bancroft, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Frank was born April 24, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa, of Italian parents, Anna Maria (Naso) and Francesco Poppa. Frank was raised in the South Bottoms neighborhood of Sioux City, and attended Trinity Catholic School, graduating in 1949.

He entered the U.S. Army at the age of 20 and served as a radio operator near Kimpo Air Base during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1953.

Frank married Nettie Irene Westfall in 1959, and together they raised five boys. They lived in the Minneapolis area for over 20 years. In 1977, they returned to Sioux City, where Frank worked as a realtor until retiring in the early 1990s.

Frank loved nature, fishing and being around water, and found tranquility in a simple and humble lifestyle. Frank stressed the importance of family; no relative was ever a stranger to him. He embraced a healthy and active lifestyle up to his final day, walking, dancing, bike riding and gardening.

His gentle and positive demeanor will remain an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Marion Redding of Bancroft; sons, David (Paula) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mark (Kim) of Le Mars, Iowa, Richard (Michelle) of Omaha, Tony of Chicago, and Joe (Cathy) of Olympia, Wash.; sisters, Jo (Frank) Blair of Sioux City, and Mary Corio of Jefferson, S.D.; grandchildren, Christina Spain, Rachelle (PJ) Duncan, Maxwell, Katie, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Phillip and Declan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Nick, Pat, John and Tom; and sisters, Rose (Fred) Bocian, Amelia (Angelo) Scurso, Catherine (Phil) Codina, and Annie Bostic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jun
9
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jun
10
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sioux City, IA
Jun
10
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
IA
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City.
Tony, Our thoughts are with you and all your family. Love you pal, Mike, Jessica, Hailey, and Colton
Mike Gibson
Other
June 9, 2021
Would like to tell you how much I enjoyed the time I spent with your Dad. He was a fine man never heard anyone say a anything but good about him, he was very proud of all you boys heard a lot about all,of you. He spend one night at our trailer during our big freeze Inwent to a lot of dances, music jams with him am so sorry for your loss
Roger,Linda miller
Friend
June 8, 2021
Love, the Pat Pope family
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss, we enjoyed Frank at our country music association dances for years. I think he enjoyed life for a lot of years. You have blessed to have him that long. Wanda Ingalls
Wanda Ingalls
Other
June 4, 2021
