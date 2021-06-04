Frank J. Pope Jr.

Bancroft, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Frank J. Pope Jr., 91, of Bancroft, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Frank was born April 24, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa, of Italian parents, Anna Maria (Naso) and Francesco Poppa. Frank was raised in the South Bottoms neighborhood of Sioux City, and attended Trinity Catholic School, graduating in 1949.

He entered the U.S. Army at the age of 20 and served as a radio operator near Kimpo Air Base during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1953.

Frank married Nettie Irene Westfall in 1959, and together they raised five boys. They lived in the Minneapolis area for over 20 years. In 1977, they returned to Sioux City, where Frank worked as a realtor until retiring in the early 1990s.

Frank loved nature, fishing and being around water, and found tranquility in a simple and humble lifestyle. Frank stressed the importance of family; no relative was ever a stranger to him. He embraced a healthy and active lifestyle up to his final day, walking, dancing, bike riding and gardening.

His gentle and positive demeanor will remain an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Marion Redding of Bancroft; sons, David (Paula) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mark (Kim) of Le Mars, Iowa, Richard (Michelle) of Omaha, Tony of Chicago, and Joe (Cathy) of Olympia, Wash.; sisters, Jo (Frank) Blair of Sioux City, and Mary Corio of Jefferson, S.D.; grandchildren, Christina Spain, Rachelle (PJ) Duncan, Maxwell, Katie, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Phillip and Declan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Nick, Pat, John and Tom; and sisters, Rose (Fred) Bocian, Amelia (Angelo) Scurso, Catherine (Phil) Codina, and Annie Bostic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.