Frank Ernest Sievers Jr.

Ponca, Neb.

Frank Ernest Sievers Jr. 77, of Ponca passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday with Rev. Sandy Webster officiating. Those wishing to watch virtually may do so by following this link: https://youtu.be/SDkQAAfzCes. Burial will be at Ponca City Cemetery. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frank was born on Jan. 14, 1944, in West Point, Neb., to Frank Sr. and Ruby (Lemmon) Sievers. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 before being honorably discharged in 1970. Soon after, he obtained an education degree from Wayne State College, where he then continued his education by earning a Master's of education in administration. He was united in marriage to Barbara Lauritsen on July 28, 1973 in Kennard, Neb. They moved to Seward, and then later Millard, Neb., where Frank worked as an industrial arts teacher.

After a few years, they decided to move to Ponca where they ran the Phillips 66 filling station for about ten years. Frank then started logging and worked for the City of Ponca before returning to teaching at Umonhon Nation Public School in Macy, Neb., in 1994. Frank enjoyed collecting and fixing cars, fishing, camping, and traveling throughout the United States.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Sievers of Ponca; children Lisa (Mark) Sievers-Madsen of Vermillion, S.D., Ellen (Paul) Gant of Merrill, Iowa, and Scott (Trishia Martinez) Sievers of Ponca; grandchildren Alexander, Paxton, Mark, Garrett, Anita, Grant, and Brinkley; great-grandson, James; and siblings Kathy Fox, Jim (Karen) Sievers, and Janette (Mark) Youker.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Carla Boeshart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a future college scholarship for graduates of Umonhon Nation Schools and other memorials to be decided on later.