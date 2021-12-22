Frank C. Stabile

Sioux City

Frank C. Stabile, 71, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital following a lengthy illness.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Military honors will be presented at the funeral home by the United States Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Frank, the son of John and Yvette "Betty" (Seavey) Stabile, was born Oct. 13, 1950, in Sioux City. He grew up in Sioux City and attended Catholic School in his early years. In 1967, Frank enlisted with the United States Army, and he served until his honorable discharge in 1970. Frank returned to make his home in Sioux City.

On June 21, 1971, Frank was united in marriage to the love of his life Debbie Thorson, and this union was blessed with two children. The family made their home in Sioux City, and Frank worked for several years in the Street Department for the City of Sioux City until retiring in 1999 due to health issues.

Frank enjoyed mowing his yard and traveling with his wife and family. Above all, family was everything to him and he looked forward to spending time with them on Fridays and Sundays.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie; two children, Chrissie (Aaron) Stabile and Frank (Erin) Stabile; five grandchildren, Gregory, Morgan, Bella, Ethan, and Chloee; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Carson, and Cayden; four siblings, Robbie (Jeff) Ray, Ron (Joann) Stabile, Robert Stabile and Joe (Vickie) Stabile; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Rosemary Uhl and John Stabile.