Frank D. Stanfield
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Frank D. Stanfield

Salix, Iowa

Frank D. Stanfield, 72, of Salix, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Frank proudly served in the Iowa Air National Guard for over 31 years. He was employed by the State of Iowa at the 185th for 35 years.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jackie; daughter, Kristy; son, Derek (Heidi); and two grandchildren, Colby and Kalie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Margaret; and his twin brother, Myles.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.
My Deepest Sympathy for the family, Frank was always smiling and at times whistling as he was walking down the hallway in CES. He was a good man and friend. May he Rest In Peace.
Allen Schneider
June 22, 2021
Jackie, I´m so sorry to see that Frank passed away. This is Marion from the chiropractic clinic. You were one of my favorite couples to come in. Praying for you, your family, and friends.
Marion McDermott Walsh
Work
June 20, 2021
Deepest sympathy
MSgt(Ret)Phyllis A Baker, USAF
Work
June 20, 2021
Jackie, I've thought about you so many times since we worked together at IBP in the computer department. I'm so sorry for your loss. Call me anytime at 254-978-1962.
Bev (Conyers) Smith
Friend
June 20, 2021
Jackie, so sorry about Frank. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jean Pedersen
June 17, 2021
Condolences
Michael McLarty
School
June 14, 2021
