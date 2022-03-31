Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Franklin D. Merchant

Franklin D. Merchant

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Franklin D. Merchant, 75, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel in Omaha. Online condolences may be made at www.bramanmortuary.com

Franklin was born on Jan. 29, 1947.

He is survived by his children Shelley (Greg) Shafer, Brian Merchant, and Dennis Merchant; grandchildren Nate, Emily, Blayne, Hope, Nick, Jared, Brendan, and Hali; brothers John (Elaine), Kelly, and Bob Merchant; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rena.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.