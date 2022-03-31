Franklin D. Merchant

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Franklin D. Merchant, 75, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel in Omaha. Online condolences may be made at www.bramanmortuary.com

Franklin was born on Jan. 29, 1947.

He is survived by his children Shelley (Greg) Shafer, Brian Merchant, and Dennis Merchant; grandchildren Nate, Emily, Blayne, Hope, Nick, Jared, Brendan, and Hali; brothers John (Elaine), Kelly, and Bob Merchant; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rena.